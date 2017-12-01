Suffolk Police looking for grand larceny suspect

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police in Suffolk are looking for a man suspected of shoplifting approximately $1,600 worth of jewelry from a Walmart.

At 2 a.m. on Oct. 17 the man in question entered the Walmart at the 1200 block of North Main Street, and stole the jewelry during the early morning hours.

The suspect that police are looking for is described as a heavy set white male. At the time he was wearing a Timberland hoodie, partially camouflaged baseball cap, baggy pants and sneakers.

If you have any information about this suspect the Suffolk Police Department ask you to please call 888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).