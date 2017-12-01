Police in Elizabeth City arrest woman on fraudulent business transactions

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – A 44-year-old woman was arrested by the Elizabeth City Police Department Friday on 7 counts of Felony Embezzlement.

Sarah Ownley was also charged with 8 counts of Felony Uttering Forged Instruments for her part in the fraudulent financial transactions. Ownley was acting property manager of the Rivers Edge Apartment Complex when she committed the crimes she is being charged with.

Police in Elizabeth City said in November they were working with the company that owned the apartment complex, InterMark Management Corporation, after they reported the misappropriation of funds to them.

Ownley made her first appearance at court in Pasquotank County also Friday, before being transported to Albemarle District Jail under a $38,000 secured bond.

This case is still under investigation, said the Elizabeth City Police Department.

Any potential victims or witnesses that may have had dealing with Sarah Ownley are asked to contact Kevin Burgess, Detective for the Elizabeth City Police Department, at (252) 621-7129