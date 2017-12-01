× Part of I64 widening project complete, ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Governor Terry McAuliffe will be on hand Friday morning to celebrate the completion of the first segment of a widening project along Interstate 64.

The project provides congestion relief to one of the most heavily traveled areas on the Peninsula.

VDOT said the construction project is on-time and on-budget.

Drivers will now see an additional travel lane and shoulder lane in each direction from Jefferson Avenue to Yorktown Road (exit 247).

Construction began in September 2015.

Along with the Governor, Friday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony will include the Secretary of Transportation and a VDOT Commissioner.

It will begin at 9a.m. under the Industrial Park Drive Bridges.