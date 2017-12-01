Norfolk, Portsmouth residents can now apply for 2018 tunnel toll relief

RICHMOND, Va. – The 2018 Toll Relief Program enrollment period is underway, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced Friday.

The program, which is the first of its kind in the country, is meant to provide financial relief to qualified Norfolk and Portsmouth residents in paying the tolls at the Elizabeth River Tunnels.

To qualify for Toll Relief, participants must:

Reside in Norfolk or Portsmouth

Earn $30,000 or less per year

Have or open a Virginia E-ZPass account

Record eight trips or more during a calendar month through the Downtown or Midtown tunnels

The in-person enrollment period is Dec. 1, 2017 through Feb. 15, 2018, at the E-ZPass Customer Service Centers in Norfolk and Portsmouth. Toll Relief benefits will begin March 1, 2018.

Once a qualified participant’s Virginia E-ZPass transponder records eight or more trips through the Downtown or Midtown tunnels during a calendar month, a one-dollar refund will be credited to his or her Virginia E-ZPass account.

For more information on Toll Relief, visit www.vdottollrelief.com or call 855-530-5506.