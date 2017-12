Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - CBS Evening News will have a new face and News 3 got a chance to talk with the soon-to-be anchor.

Barbara Ciara and Kurt Williams spoke with Jeff Glor about his new position.

Glor explained what he plans to bring to the table and what he is excited about on CBS Evening News.

He also explained to viewers who aren't familiar with him should know that he has worked for CBS for 10 years and he enjoys spending as much time in the field as possible.