Newport News Police respond to motel for shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Friday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., officials say dispatchers received a call of a shooting at the Budget Lodge located in the 900 block of J Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News.

Upon arrival, police located a 25-year-old Newport News man suffering from 2 gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

Early investigation revealed there was an exchange of gunfire between the victim and at least three other individuals, says a release.

Police say the victim is being uncooperative with the investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.