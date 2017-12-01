[Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.]
Mug shots from Decemebr 2017 arrests in Hampton Roads and NE North Carolina
-
Mug shots from November 2017 arrests in Hampton Roads and NE North Carolina
-
Mug shots from October 2017 arrests in Hampton Roads and NE North Carolina
-
Mug shots from September 2017 arrests in Hampton Roads and NE North Carolina
-
Accused serial robber tracked down in West Virginia
-
Report says Hampton Roads lost nearly 10,000 jobs in one year
-
-
How combat those cold and flu germs on Coast Live
-
Owner of welding school accused of defrauding Department of Veterans Affairs
-
Carrier of the Month: News 3 visits four aircraft carriers at Naval Station Norfolk
-
Marcus Vick gets suspended sentence, probation for Norfolk drug charge
-
Everything coming to Netflix in November 2017
-
-
Man sentenced to 15 years for series of armed robberies across Hampton Roads
-
Spoiler alert: Results of Wednesday’s Survivor Tribal Council
-
Marcus Vick receives probation for drug charges in Newport News