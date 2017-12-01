Inmate dies at Hampton Roads Regional Jail

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – An inmate died Friday after being found unresponsive at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail.
Jail personnel and Portsmouth Emergency Services performed lifesaving attempts on 25-year-old Jonathan D. Ellis, however, these efforts were unsuccessful.
The jail has notified the Portsmouth Police Department and will conduct a full internal review before contacting the Virginia Department of Corrections.
The cause of the inmate’s death has not been released at this time.
There is no further information.