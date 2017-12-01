Inmate dies at Hampton Roads Regional Jail

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – An inmate died Friday after being found unresponsive at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail.

Jail personnel and Portsmouth Emergency Services performed lifesaving attempts on 25-year-old Jonathan D. Ellis, however, these efforts were unsuccessful.

The jail has notified the Portsmouth Police Department and will conduct a full internal review before contacting the Virginia Department of Corrections.

The cause of the inmate’s death has not been released at this time.

There is no further information.

