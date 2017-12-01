Governor McAuliffe to deliver keynote address for Norfolk State commencement ceremony

NORFOLK, Va. – It may be the season of red and green, but a special guest will help celebrate the remarkable achievements of those who behold the green and gold.

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe will deliver the keynote address for Norfolk State University’s 101st Commencement Ceremony on December 9 at 9 a.m. Around 450 students are expected to receive their degrees during the winter commencement at the Norfolk Scope.

McAuliffe was elected as the state’s 72nd governor in 2014. He is known for his bipartisan support for historic investments in public education. McAuliffe will end his four-year term as governor in early 2018 and will be succeeded by Norfolk resident Ralph Northam.

This will not be McAuliffe’s first visit to NSU. He has visited the university multiple times during his time in office, including his 2016 visit where he addressed Virginia’s Higher Education budget and the inauguration of current university President Eddie N. Moore, Jr.

Administrators will also present nearly 80 master’s and doctoral degrees to graduate-level students during the ceremony. Nine Army and five Navy ROTC students are also expected to take their oath of commissioned officers for their respective military branch of service.