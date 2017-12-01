Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher leaving to fill vacant Texas A&M job

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The college football coaching landscape continues to take a giant shift as the next domino has fallen. Friday afternoon, Florida State officials confirmed that Jimbo Fisher has accepted to fill the head coaching vacancy at Texas A&M University.

Fisher, who led the Seminoles to a national championship in 2013, was an assistant under the legendary Bobby Bowden from 2007-2009. In 2010, Fisher was promoted to head coach, winning four ACC Atlantic Division titles, and three straight conference championships from 2012-2014.

“Today, Jimbo Fisher informed me he has accepted an offer to become the next head football coach at Texas A&M University. Coach Fisher did an exceptional job as both an assistant coach at FSU and in the challenging role of successor to the legendary Bobby Bowden,” said university president John Thrasher. “I believe Texas A&M is getting one of the best coaches in college football. We appreciate all he has done for our program and wish him and his family great success moving forward”

Regardless of the result on Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe, FSU (5-and-6) will finish with it’s worst record under Fisher since he took over. During his tenure, the Seminoles went 83-23, including a 5-3 record in bowl games.

Reports have surfaced that the Seminoles will target Oregon head coach Willie Taggart to fill their vacancy. Taggart, a Bradenton, Florida native, just finished his first year as the head coach of the Ducks. Prior to heading out West, Taggart was the head man at the University of South Florida.

“From the moment media reports began to circulate about our position, it became evident the job would attract great interest from a number of elite coaches, and we will move quickly to evaluate candidates from across the nation,” Thrasher said in the release.