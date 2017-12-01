December 1 is World AIDS Day

December 1 is the 29th World AIDS Day.

According to WorldAIDSDay.org, the day was first founded in 1988 as an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, to show support for people living with HIV, and to commemorate those who have died from an AIDS-related illness.

A red ribbon is the universal symbol of awareness and support for people living with HIV. The idea behind wearing a red ribbon was created in 1991 when a group of artists met in New York City to discuss an AIDS-related art project. Inspiration was taken from the yellow ribbons tied to trees to show support for military fighting in the Gulf War.