CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Police Department is adding a new crime dog to its team.

Joining Chesapeake’s McGruff The Crime Dog will be his nephew Scruff.

Scruff will join McGruff as ambassadors of the CPD that help educate the community about crime, violence and substance abuse prevention.

CPD says that these crime dogs will also aim to motivate and mobilize community action.

The two crime dogs will debut as a duo Saturday during the Chesapeake Christmas Parade.