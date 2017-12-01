California couple gets married on space net suspended over Moab canyon

Suspended 400 feet over the stark beauty of a Moab canyon, California couple Ryan Jenks and Kimberly Weglin tied the knot and said “I do.”

The adventurous couple fell in love surrounded by the red rocks of the Utah desert and thought it only proper to seal the deal in the same place after getting engaged on a space net in Moab the year before, according to their wedding photographer’s Instagram post.

Best man Andy Lewis engineered a colorful space net for the wedding, and the couple exchanged vows while their friends walked high lines and performed aerials on silks below. The couple’s “flower girls” doubled as BASE jumpers and lept off surrounding cliffs with 5,000 flower petals in their packs.

“It is a representation of confidence, self-love, and life; the energy I want to surround myself with and carry with me into our marriage and throughout our lives together,” Weglin said in an Instagram post.

Jenks and Weglin are both slackliners and co-founders of Slackademics, a slackline and highline art, education and resources website.

Abbi Hearne photographed the couple’s wedding. If the photo embeds do not appear here, visit the Hearnes’ instagram page: @thehearnes.