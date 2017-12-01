Beyoncé and Ed Sheeran teamed up for ‘Perfect’ duet

Congratulations, Beyoncé and Ed Sheeran, for creating the new go-to first dance song for newlyweds everywhere.

The powerhouse musicians have teamed up for a duet of Sheeran’s romantic ballad “Perfect,” from his most recent album, pronounced “Divide.”

The song was released Thursday evening and quickly sent the Bey Hive into a frenzy.

“Just listened to the Perfect duet with Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé …. didn’t know my ears could cry until now,” wrote one fan.

This is not the first time Sheeran and Beyoncé have collaborated.

The two shared the stage at a Grammy tribute to Stevie Wonder, along with Gary Clark Jr., a few years ago and teamed up again at the Global Citizen Festival in 2015.

This is their first official song release together.

Beyoncé shared a recent track with rapper Eminem, titled “Walk on Water.”