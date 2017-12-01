Ashanti Billie autopsy results: 19-year-old died from undetermined trauma

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office released the results from Ashanti Billie’s autopsy examination Friday.

The report confirms that Billie died of some type of undetermined trauma. The autopsy was performed on September 29.

Billie’s body was found decomposed. The back of Billie’s head and torso as well as her left shoulder and right arm were skeletonized. There was also a shallow skin ulceration at her left buttock. Insect larvae in varying stages of maturation were found in the body.

Items including clothing; insect larvae; pulled pubic hair; head hair; jewelry; fingernail, teeth breast, wrist and rectal swabs; and fingerprints were released to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and preserved as evidence on October 6. Results did not show any evidence of medical intervention.

The report also states that Billie’s medical history includes seizure disorder, for which she took medication from ages 5-13. She had reportedly been seizure-free since then. An accompanying toxicology report did not detect any substances in the muscles.

Billie was positively identified by a visual examination of her tattoo – three roses connected by beads on her right thigh – and was confirmed by dental examination. Her body cavities contained oily decomposition fluid and her organs were fully decomposed. All of her bones were present excluding several of her teeth; these were received separate from their respective sockets and replaced.

Billie’s body was found in a secluded, partially wooded area near a church in Charlotte on September 29. She was discovered lying face up and mostly nude – only wearing socks, a sports bra, a hooded sweatshirt and a shirt – with her arms extended above her head and her shirt and hoodie off the body, covering only her wrists and hands.

Billie, originally from Maryland, was attending culinary school at the Art Institutes of Virginia Beach. She was last seen on September 18 and was reported missing after she did not show up for work at the Blimpie sandwich shop on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek.

U.S. Navy veteran Eric Brian Brown, 45, was charged with her kidnapping and murder on November 14.

