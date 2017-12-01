ARROW midseason finale, Thursday 12/7 at 9pm on WGNT 27

Posted 7:14 pm, December 1, 2017, by , Updated at 01:05PM, December 1, 2017

 

“Irreconcilable Differences” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) () (HDTV)

BLACK SIREN KIDNAPS LANCE— Quentin Lance (Paul Blackthorne) is kidnapped by Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) and Cayden James (guest star Michael Emerson), who are looking to trade Lance’s life for a weapon of mass destruction. Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Team Green Arrow must figure out a way to save Lance while still keeping the city safe.  Laura Belsey directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Sarah Tarkoff (#609).  Original airdate 12/7/2017.