Jim Nabors, famously known for playing Gomer Pyle on “The Andy Griffith Show” and later on the breakout show “Gomer Pyle” has died at age 87, TMZ confirms.

Nabors was also an accomplished singer, recording 28 albums with five gold and one platinum record.

Nabors sang the song “Back Home Again in Indiana” before almost every Indianapolis 500 race from 1972 until 2014.

He was married to his partner of 38 years, Stan Cadwallader.