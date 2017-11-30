× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking sunshine and our next chance of rain

A calm start on this Thursday. High pressure will build in today, keeping conditions dry. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than Wednesday, but most communities should reach the low 60s. More clouds will build in later today.

A cold front will approach late tonight and Friday morning. Rain chances will increase, with a few showers possible Friday morning. Skies will clear behind the front and high pressure will build in. Friday will not be a washout by any means. Keeping rain chances around 25-30 percent. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperatures will trend closer to normal for the weekend. Expect dry conditions with highs in the mid and upper 50s. Temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s overnight.

We are tracking another cold front next week. A chance of showers late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Meteorologist April Loveland



