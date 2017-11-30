TCC to host health professions and human services hiring event

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Health care and human services are two professional fields that Tidewater Community College wants to help people in the Hampton Roads find careers in.
TCC will be holding its Tidewater Community College’s Health Professions and Human Services Career Fair & Hiring Event on Dec. 7.
The event will be held at the Virginia Beach Campus Student Center, room K204, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., says TCC.
If coming to the event, officials with the career fair advise that you bring copies of resumes and to dress for appropriately.
RSVP is required by registering with TCC’s Career Services Network. Non-TCC students and alumni can register as a guest.
For additional information, TCC ask that you call 757-822-7228.
List of companies that will be at the event:
- Arvon Staffing
- Atlantic Shores Retirement Community
- Bayside Health & Rehabilitation Center (MFA)
- Bon Secours Health System, Inc.
- Care Advantage, Inc.
- Chesapeake Health & Rehabilitation Center (MFA)
- Chesapeake Regional Healthcare
- City of Norfolk
- City of Virginia Beach
- Clearview Health Services, LLC
- Community Services of Virginia, Inc.
- Hampton Fire & Rescue
- Harbor Point Behavioral Health Center
- Hope House Foundation
- Interim HealthCare, Inc.
- Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc.
- Newport News Behavioral Health Center
- Norfolk Health & Rehabilitation Center (MFA)
- Princess Anne Health & Rehabilitation Center (MFA)
- Seniorcorp
- St. Mary’s Home for Disabled Children
- The Memory Center
- Tidewater Home Care, Inc.
- Virginia Beach Department of Emergency Medical Services
- Virginia Beach Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center (MFA)
- Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation
- World Financial Group, Inc.