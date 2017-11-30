TCC to host health professions and human services hiring event

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Health care and human services are two professional fields that Tidewater Community College wants to help people in the Hampton Roads find careers in.

TCC will be holding its Tidewater Community College’s Health Professions and Human Services Career Fair & Hiring Event on Dec. 7.

The event will be held at the Virginia Beach Campus Student Center, room K204, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., says TCC.

If coming to the event, officials with the career fair advise that you bring copies of resumes and to dress for appropriately.

RSVP is required by registering with TCC’s Career Services Network. Non-TCC students and alumni can register as a guest.

For additional information, TCC ask that you call 757-822-7228.

List of companies that will be at the event: