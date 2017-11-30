Norfolk school buses involved in two minor incidents

NORFOLK, Va. – Two buses from Norfolk Public Schools were involved in minor incidents on Thursday morning.

The first incident occurred around 7 a.m. when a bus hit a parked truck at Llewellyn Avenue and W. 30th Street. There were students on the bus but no one was injured.

Police say the bus just rubbed tires with the truck. There were no damages to either the truck or the bus.

The second incident also occurred around 7 a.m.

Norfolk Public Schools says a bus was in the vicinity of Commodore Drive and Rodman Road when it was involved in a minor incident with a city work truck where a side mirror was struck.

The bus was carrying nine Crossroads Elementary School students. No one was injured.