Newport News Police investigating double shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Two people were injured after a shooting in the area of 28th Street and Roanoke Avenue in Newport News Thursday night.

Dispatchers received the call at 9:41 p.m. Police arrived at the scene and found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim, a 22-year-old Hampton man, was found near the intersection suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

The second victim, a 46-year-old man, was found suffering from gunshot wounds to both of his legs. He was also taken to a local hospital, however, his injuries are reported to be non-life threatening.

According to initial reports, a black SUV was traveling on Roanoke Avenue when someone in the vehicle started shooting.

There is no further information, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

