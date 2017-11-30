Motorcyclist dies in Newport News crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 32-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle crashed into a sedan late Wednesday night.

Police say dispatchers received a call for a motorcycle crash just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night in the area of Saunders Road and Harpersville Road.

Early investigation revealed that the man was riding his 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on Saunders Road when he lost control near the intersection of Harpersville Road. The cyclist then slide into a silver 4 door sedan.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. The occupants of the silver sedan were not injured.

Police say speed was determined to be a factor in the crash.