Mary Barnett joins us with some fabulous gift ideas from her iconic Norfolk store on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va - The folks from Mary Barnett's join us with some fabulous gift ideas for the iconic Norfolk store in Riverview. It's been in the family since 1945 and they have a wide range of gifts and decorative accessories.

Presented by

Mary Barnett's Gifts & Decorative Accessories

4122 Granby Street, Norfolk | (757) 622-1100

marybarnetts.com

Are you having trouble thinking of the perfect gift to buy for your friends and family? Coast Live is giving you the chance to win prizes, just in time for the holidays.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER NOW.