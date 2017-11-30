Man cited on weapons charge after carrying loaded gun in carry-on at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. – A Chesapeake man was cited on a weapons charge Thursday after a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agent detected a loaded semi-automatic handgun in his carry-on bag at Norfolk International Airport.

According to the agency, the TSA officer who was staffing the checkpoint x-ray machine spotted a .380 caliber handgun loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber. TSA officers immediately contacted the Norfolk Airport Authority Police, who then confiscated the gun and cited the man on a weapons charge.

TSA is reminding passengers that weapons – including firearms, firearm parts and ammunition – are not permitted in carry-on bags, and that people who bring weapons to the checkpoint are subject to criminal charges from law enforcement and civil penalties from TSA of up to $12,000. A typical first offense for bringing a gun to a checkpoint is a $3,000 penalty.

Click here to read more on how to properly travel with a firearm.