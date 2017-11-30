How about a food baby to go with your real one? Domino’s launches baby registry for “pizza-loving” parents

ANN ARBOR, Mi. – Special delivery!

After launching a wedding registry in February, Domino’s Pizza now allows parents-to-be to create their own baby registry. The service launched Wednesday.

“There’s nothing more exciting – and exhausting – than welcoming a new member to the family,” said Meenaksih Nagarajan, Domino’s director of digital marketing. “From baby showers to the big delivery, our baby registry makes it easy to enjoy pizza during the exciting events leading up to the baby’s arrival and thereafter.”

Parents can choose from products including pizza-themed baby clothing and baby shower decorations as well as different food packages with silly titles such as “The Gender Reveal,” “Hormonal and Hangry” and “Sleeping Through the Night.” According to the company, every gift will be delivered as Domino’s eGiftcards. One person will even win free pizza for a year!

“Earlier this year we introduced Domino’s wedding registry, which was extremely well-received by our customers,” said Nagarajan. “Introducing a baby registry was a natural progression. In fact, our baby registry is making its debut exactly nine months later.”

Powered by Gugu Guru, it works just like any other normal registry. All parents have to do is sign up to create their registry and they’ll be able to choose the gifts they’d like to receive. Once the gifts are selected, they can share their wishlist on social media or with a unique URL.

Click here to view the registry website.

Click here to enter to win free pizza for a year.