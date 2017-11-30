Trespasser cuts off hair from horse’s tail in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – “It’s part of her personality and now she doesn’t have that,” said resident and pet owner Shane Hollar.



A seven-year-old chocolate Rocky Mountain horse named Chloe is missing half of the hair on her tail.

Hollar tells News 3 it happened Sunday night inside of her stall.

When his wife woke up Monday morning, she noticed something wasn’t quite right with Chloe.

“Maybe one of the other horses chewed on her or maybe it was a butt rub itching her tail,” Hollar said. “Then she sent me a picture and it was no doubt – it’s a straight line scissored cut of what they took off.”

He says this is the second time this has happened after someone cut the hair off of Chloe’s tail in November 2016.

Since then, Hollar has taken action in hopes it wouldn’t happen again by hanging up ‘no trespassing’ signs and installing motion activated lights and cameras around the barn.

“How do we protect our family? These horses, these animals we have here are our family,” asked Hollar.

He’s now taken a further step and keeps all of his horse’s stalls locked. The hair on Chloe’s tail isn’t just there for looks.

Hollar added that it not only keeps the flies away from themselves, but other horses as well. He leaves with a message for the person who violated seven-year-old Chloe: “We’re gonna catch you. Eventually you’re gonna get caught.”

Hollar said he contacted animal control after the first incident. He says there wasn’t anything they could do because it didn’t cause physical harm to Chloe.

