Dine at the Virginia Zoo during Pancakes, Paws and Santa Claws

NORFOLK, Va. – Who’s ready to spend Christmas with Santa Claws?

The Virginia Zoo will host a Christmas breakfast event, Pancakes, Paws and Santa Claws, on December 2 from 8-10 a.m.

In addition to getting to eat breakfast with Santa, guests will:

meet Zoo animal ambassadors

make a craft and receive a Zoo-themed coloring sheet

enjoy all-day Zoo admission, and

take home a lasting memento of them with Santa.

The menu includes scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, sausage, bacon, assorted cereals, milk, juice, coffee and pancakes with assorted toppings. Gluten-free options will also be available.

Tickets for the event are $15 for adults (ages 12 and up) who are members and $10 for children (ages 2-11) who are members. Ticket prices for non-members are $20 for adults and $15 for children.

One photo with Santa per admission is included.

The Virginia Zoo is located at 3500 Granby Street in Norfolk.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.