Dallas handles Washington 38-14 as Redskins’ playoff hopes dwindle

ARLINGTON, TX. – The Dallas Cowboys pass rush looked relentless. Kirk Cousins looked uncomfortable. A byproduct of the Redskins’ offensive line being plagued with injuries and wounded warriors, Kirk Cousins was sacked four times, hit even more, and fumbled twice.

Washington was beat in all facets, falling to the Cowboys 38-14 on Thursday night.

Former Redskin Alfred Morris slashed his former team for 127 yards and one touchdown. Morris eclipsed 100 yards for the first time this season filling in as the starter for the suspended Ezekiel Elliott.

Kirk Cousins threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns, but threw two interceptions. One came inside the red zone that bounced off of Jamison Crowder.

Both teams were scoreless in the first quarter, but Dallas exploded for 17 points in the second frame. Dak Prescott led the Cowboys on drives of 11 and 7 plays respectively, with both ending in touchdowns.

A few minutes before half, Cowboys punt returner Ryan Switzer returned a punt for a touchdown 83 yards to put Dallas up 17-0.

Cousins would hit Ryan Grant from 20 yards out before the half, culminating a nine play, 75 yard drive.

Washington (5-and-7) gets 10 days off, then will head to Los Angeles for a tilt with the surging Chargers.