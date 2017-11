GLENDALE, Ca. – If you enjoyed the Dollaritas Applebee’s offered in October, you’re going to like the sound of this.

The chain announced Thursday that it is offering Long Island Iced Teas – or Dollar L.I.T.s – for just $1 all December. The cocktail is made with a mix of vodka, rum, gin, tequila, triple sec and sweet & sour mix with a splash of cola.

The Dollar L.I.T. will be available all day, every day at participating Applebee’s locations.

