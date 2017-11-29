We get a fun musical preview of the big USO holiday show December 2nd & 3rd on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - Share the holiday spirit for Hampton Roads military families this season. Head over to the Virginia Beach Convention Center for a lively and festive USO-style Home for the Holidays Concert featuring the Guava Jam Band. Parking is 100% free, and all proceeds benefit Hampton Roads military families in need during the holidays.

Showtimes are Saturday, December 2 at 8 PM (doors open at 7:30 PM) and Sunday, December 3 at 4 PM (doors open at 3:30 PM).

For more information visit: www.homefortheholidaysconcert.com