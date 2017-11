As if you need another reason to spend more time in Target!

Target will feature holiday-themed photo booths at approximately 1,600 stores nationwide starting Friday, December 1.

Customers can stop by the Wondershop section at the back of Target stores to snap a photo.

From December 2 to December 3, guests will get a holiday magnet keepsake when they take a photo.

For more information on the photo booth and to find a Target location with a photo booth nearest you, click here.