Newport News man sentenced to 12 years for August 2016 carjacking

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News man was sentenced Wednesday to serve 12 years in prison for the August 2016 carjacking of a man in a Newport News hotel parking lot.

Court documents say 21-year-old Adrian Boggs approached the victim’s car and asked to borrow his cell phone.

The victim agreed and Briggs made small talk with him, used his phone and then asked him for bus fare, which he provided.

After about 30 minutes, Briggs pulled out a gun and threatened the shoot the victim. Briggs then stole the victim’s car, wallet and cell phone.

The car was found the next day and Newport News Police were able to match a fingerprint in the car to Briggs.

The phone records from the victim’s cell phone show Briggs had called his mother twice from the victim’s phone on the morning of the crime. Briggs also used the victim’s credit card to rent movies at a RedBox in Hampton.

Briggs was ultimately arrested for carjacking and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

He received five years for the carjacking charge and seven years for the firearm charge. After he is released, he will be on supervised release for three years. He must also enter a substance abuse program, obtain mental health treatment and enroll in a GED program.