Learning about a unique and historic holiday experience in Corolla on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CURRITUCK CO, NC - December brings Whalehead’s Candlelight Christmas to Historic Corolla Park, home of the 1920’s home as well as The Currituck Beach Lighthouse and NC Center For Wildlife Education. Whalehead’s Christmas Candlelight Tour is a step back in time to the 1920’s décor and customs.

Whalehead’s Candlelight Christmas features special candlelight tours of Whalehead every Friday and Saturday through December 16th.

Presented By

Currituck Outer Banks Visitor Center

877-287-7488 | www.visitcurrituck.com