Four Redskins ruled out for Thursday night tilt with Cowboys

ASHBURN, Va. – For the fifth straight game, Redskins tight end Jordan Reed will not suit up against the Dallas Cowboys. A lingering hamstring injury continues to hamper the fifth-year veteran from rejoining the team.

Reed’s initial injury occurred in the home meeting against Dallas back in October. Vernon Davis, Niles Paul, and rookie Jeremy Sprinkle will carry the tight end workload Thursday night.

Defensive lineman Terrell McClain (Toe) and rookie safety Montae Nicholson (Concussion) will both be sidelined for the second straight week.

Offensive lineman Chase Roullier continues to recover from a hand injury and will also miss his second straight game. Tony Bergstrom will start at center in his place.

Washington (5-and-6) will need to win out to have a chance at a postseason appearance.