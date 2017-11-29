Food Lion offers complimentary movie tickets during “Hollywood Holidays”

Food Lion customers will be able to receive complimentary movie tickets from Fandango in their “Hollywood Holidays” promotion.

To participate, customers must buy five participating items and scan their MVP card at checkout. Then, customers will receive a reward code via printout at the register.

Once they follow the instructions on the printout to activate the code, they’ll receive a movie certificate, which will be good towards one admission up to a $12 total value.

Participating items will be tagged on store shelves and can also be found on an in-store shopping list.

The promotion will run in all Food Lion stores until December 19.

The code will be voided if not activated by January, 31, 2018 or if it is not used by February 28, 2018. Limit two per person.

For more information, go to foodlion.com/hollywoodholidays.