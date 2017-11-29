× First Warning Forecast: Tracking unseasonably warm weather for this time of year

Not as chilly this morning. Many of us are in the 40s. There is some fog developing, especially in Carolina, so patchy fog is possible through the morning hours. Temperatures will warm nicely today under mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s, some areas could even reach 70!

Temperatures will start to trend a bit cooler, but still above normal for this time of year on Thursday. Our normal high is now down to 57. Temperatures will warm to near 60. Low rain chances will persist.

A cold front will move in late Thursday into Friday morning. Not expecting a whole lot of moisture, but keeping a slight 25 percent chance early Friday, with clearing skies throughout the day. It will be cooler with highs closer to normal.

Temperatures will continue to trend closer to normal into the weekend with highs in the upper 50s. Looks like we’ll continue with low rain chances.

A cold front will approach the area on Tuesday, with just a slight increase in rain chances.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Meteorologist April Loveland



