Charges dismissed for Norfolk mom who sent daughter to school with audio recorder

NORFOLK, Va. – Two charges against a Norfolk mother who sent her daughter to school with a digital audio recorder have been dismissed.

After Sarah Sims’ daughter complained she was being bullied at Ocean View Elementary School, Sims reached out to administrators but said she got no response.

That’s when she decided to investigate on her own.

Sims sent her daughter to school with a digital audio recorder in her backpack, hoping to capture audio from the classroom. School officials found out and confiscated the device, which had been in her daughter’s desk recording the school day.

Sims was charged with one felony count of intercepting wire, electronic or oral communications and one misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Sims turned herself in on November 6 and was released on a $3,500 unsecured personal recognizance bond.

On November 21, the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office received the case report from the Norfolk Police Department. After reviewing the facts and circumstances around the case, the Office decided not to pursue the charges and they were dismissed.