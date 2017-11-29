× Business sets up ‘blessing box’ with food inside off highway in Moyock, N.C

MOYOCK, N.C – Moyock Military Surplus & Hocus Pocus has created a ‘blessing box’ with canned goods and food items inside.

It’s set up outside of the business at 955 Caratoke Highway.

The store says it is the second ‘blessing box’ in the area.

Donations are accepted and anyone can help themselves if they’re in need.

Moyock Military Surplus & Hocus Pocus said the ‘blessing box’ is for anyone that is just having a hard time and needs a little blessing their way.

