Accused serial robber tracked down in West Virginia; one victim shot twice

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – An accused serial robber from Hampton Roads was arrested in West Virginia Wednesday.

News 3 learned that 21-year-old Timothy Lee Akers was arrested on August 2 in Vienna, West Virginia, around 7 a.m. He is accused of robbing several 7-Elevens throughout May and other places in Norfolk, Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.

In a robbery at the Super China Restaurant in Ocean View, the victim was shot twice.

We told you about this case in May when police released pictures of the suspect and asked for the public’s help finding him. In many of the cases, the robber wore a mask over his face.

Norfolk Police accuse him of being involved in the six robberies listed below:

05/04/2017 – 1881 E. Ocean View Ave

5/4/2017 – 7391 Halprin Drive

5/8/2017 – 7431 Tidewater Drive

5/10/2017 – 151 W. Little Creek Road

5/12/2017 – 9553 Shore Drive

5/18/2017 – 600 Thole Street

Police said Akers is facing robbery, felonious assault, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, conspiracy to commit a felony and wearing a mask in public charges in Norfolk alone. They said more charges are forthcoming.

They said there are also cases in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake. News 3 is waiting to hear back from police in those cities about other possible robberies.

Court records indicate investigators used the suspect’s cell phone to connect him to the alleged crimes.

Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer said the Vienna Police Special Response Team, Vienna Police patrol officers, Wood County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and Wood County Sheriff’s Deputies executed the arrest of Akers at his relatives’ home.

Pifer said Akers’ relatives seemed surprised by the severity of the accusations.

Police in West Virginia said they were contacted by police in Hampton Roads, who had four outstanding warrants at the time. They said he was arrested without incident.

Akers was transported to Vienna Police Department where he was processed and then extradited back to Virginia. He is currently being held at the Virginia Beach Jail.

He has a court hearing in Virginia Beach on December 1 at 8:30 a.m.