The CW’s Midseason 2018 schedule of premieres and return dates

The CW Unveils Dates of New Episodes for Each Series Following the Holiday Break

As The CW’s current series return from the holiday hiatus, VALOR is back with original episodes on Monday, January 1 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT). CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND returns with new episodes on Friday, January 5 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT). SUPERGIRL is brand new starting Monday, January 15. RIVERDALE and DYNASTY are back with original episodes Wednesday, January 17. SUPERNATURAL and ARROW will make their January premieres Thursday, January 18. JANE THE VIRGIN comes back with new episodes Friday, January 26 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW will return with new episodes on a new night and time in February.

In season finale news, VALOR wraps its first season on Monday, January 29 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT). The third season of CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND concludes on Friday, February 16 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT).

The series premiere date for LIFE SENTENCE, and the season premiere dates of THE 100, THE ORIGINALS and IZOMBIE will be announced later.

Following is The CW’s midseason schedule of premieres and return dates. All times ET/PT:

MONDAY, JANUARY 1

8:00-9:00 PM SUPERGIRL (Encore)

9:00-10:00 PM VALOR (New Episode)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 5

8:00-9:00 PM CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Encore)

MONDAY, JANUARY 15

8:00-9:00 PM SUPERGIRL (New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM VALOR (New Episode)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 16

8:00-9:00 PM THE FLASH (New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM BLACK LIGHTNING (Series Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 17

8:00-9:00 PM RIVERDALE (New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM DYNASTY (New Episode)

THURSDAY, JANUARY 18

8:00-9:00 PM SUPERNATURAL (New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM ARROW (New Episode)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 26

8:00-9:00 PM CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM JANE THE VIRGIN (New Episode)