Suffolk woman arrested, charged for fatal hit and run

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police arrested a woman Tuesday in connection to a fatal hit and run that happened in September.

Cory Ann Jones, 25, was charged with Felony Homicide, Involuntary Manslaughter, Hit and Run – Personal Injury, Aggressive Driving, Reckless Driving – Excessive Speed, Failure to Wear Seatbelt, two counts of Improper Passing on Double Solid Line and Reckless – General.

On September 26 at 3:21 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash in the 1400 block of Holland Road. The victim, 46-year-old Hope Tara Parham, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jones is currently being held without bond at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Related:

Suffolk Police investigating fatal Holland Road crash as hit and run