× RIVERDALE new episode, Wednesday 11/29 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Chapter Twenty: Tales from the Darkside” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, SV) (HDTV)

A TEST FROM THE BLACK HOOD — Riverdale remains on edge after a chilling letter from the Black Hood challenges the town’s residents to remain sinless for 48 hours – or he’ll strike again. Meanwhile, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Archie’s (KJ Apa) friendship gets tested after Penny Peabody (guest star Brit Morgan) unexpectedly calls in a favor that Jughead owes her. Elsewhere, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) team up to investigate someone who Betty thinks could be the Black Hood killer. Finally, things take an unexpected turn for Josie (Ashleigh Murray) when a secret admirer takes things one step too far. Madelaine Petsch and Casey Cott also star. Dawn Wilkinson directed the episode written by James DeWille (#207). Original airdate 11/29/2017.