NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Christmas is coming!

“Celebration in Lights,” the two-mile, drive-through holiday light display, returns to Newport News Park on Tuesday, December 5 from 5:30-10 p.m.

Admission is $12 per car and $60 per bus.

Newport News Park is located at 13560 Jefferson Avenue in Newport News.

Call (757) 926-1400 or email festivals@nnva.gov for more information.