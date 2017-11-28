Protecting your cats from FIV and finding homes for FIV+ kitties on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va - We talk about FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus) and how to protest your cats. Meanwhile, there are 11 FIV positive cats like the one we have on set looking for homes at the Norfolk SPCA and a special limited-time grant will pay for their adoption fees.  Contact the Norfolk SPCA (norfolkspca.com) for details.