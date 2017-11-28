NORFOLK, Va - We talk about FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus) and how to protest your cats. Meanwhile, there are 11 FIV positive cats like the one we have on set looking for homes at the Norfolk SPCA and a special limited-time grant will pay for their adoption fees. Contact the Norfolk SPCA (norfolkspca.com) for details.
Protecting your cats from FIV and finding homes for FIV+ kitties on Coast Live
-
Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center extends adoption event
-
Selecting the right leash for your dog and and a big pet adoption event on Coast Live
-
Virginia Beach SPCA lowering adoption fees to help clear the shelter
-
Leash laws and protecting your pet from unleashed animals on Coast Live
-
Adopt a cat for $35 at the Fall Feline Festival
-
-
Local shelters hope to find homes for pets taken in after Hurricane Harvey
-
Heritage Humane Society offering $31 off black cat and dog adoption fees until Oct. 31
-
Facts and fiction about low-allergen pets on Coast Live
-
Norfolk’s Catnip Cat Cafe to offer cat yoga class
-
October 29 is International Cat Day!
-
-
50 cats adopted from Norfolk’s Catnip Cat Cafe since July opening
-
Caring for pets in crisis and hot weather on Coast Live
-
Norfolk SPCA Calendar Contest – Time is running out, help pick which model lands the cover!