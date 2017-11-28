Previewing great holiday entertainment in Virginia Beach on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - The holidays are right around the corner and there is no better way to spend the holidays than right in your own backyard.

The Sandler Center for the Performing Arts has lots of events to get you in the holiday spirit. Here are just a few:

- Tidewater Winds- December 4

- Virginia Beach Chorale The Star and the Sleigh- December 9

- Virginia Symphony Orchestra PB & J Series Jingle Bell Jam- December 10

- Virginia Symphony Orchestra Holiday POPS! – December 10

- Ballet Virginia International The Nutcracker- December 15-17

- Virginia Arts Festival Vienna Boys Choir- December 21

- Symphonicity 35th Annual Handel’s Messiah- December 23 (FREE)

Looking for more, be sure to check out what's happening throughout Virginia Beach at VBARTS.ORG

