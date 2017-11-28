× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Even warmer weather ahead

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

The calendar may say late November, but our temperatures say otherwise.

Many of us climbed into the mid 60s today, and we will tack on a few more degrees tomorrow. In fact some of us may even get close to 70° on Wednesday!

It will be a few degrees cooler on Thursday, with highs back in the lower 60s.

A cold front will cross the region early on Friday. This front will have very little moisture to work with. Therefore we are only expecting a sprinkle or two at best. Most of us will only see an increase in clouds Friday morning.

This cold front won’t bring a sharp drop in temperatures, but most of us will see highs in the mid-to-upper 50s on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. That is still a few degrees warmer than normal.

And long-range forecast models suggest we will be back in the 60s by mid week.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1988 F4, F2 Tornadoes: Northampton Co, NC

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey

