Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The pros from Astro Entertainment join us to play games and show us what it takes to plan a cool party.

You can catch them next month at the 10th Anniversary Uniquely Yours Bridal Show, Sunday, January 14 at Norfolk Scope (UniquelyYoursBridalShowcase.com)

Presented by

Astro Entertainment

757-460-2224

AstroDJ.com

Facebook: Facebook.com/AstroEntertainment

Instagram: @AstroEntertainment