Paint your own holiday gift!

How about getting creative this holiday season?

Nothing says “I care about you” like a handmade gift, right?

If that task seems daunting, Muse Paint Bar in Virginia Beach says they can walk you through it.

This season they’re hosting painting sessions for wine glasses, wooden signs, LED lit canvas and their regular canvas.

Every day in the month of December, there will be different works for you to create.

For the full list of artwork and days, check out their event page here.