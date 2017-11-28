Chris Lee among seven Norfolk State football players voted All-MEAC

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State senior Chris Lee was named first-team All-MEAC in football on Tuesday. The senior defensive lineman has been on the All-MEAC third-team twice before and is one of seven Spartans to earn all-conference honors in 2017.

Lee finished his Spartan career this season with 59 tackles. He also had team-bests in tackles for loss (11.5) and sacks (5.5).

Junior Marcus Taylor was voted to the second team as a kick returner and third team as a receiver. Senior linebacker Anthony Smith was also a second-team pick. Taylor will return next season after racking up 714 yards and one touchdown on kick returning. Taylor also led the team in receiving yards (629) and receiving touchdowns (5). The junior is the first Spartan ever to receive spots on All-MEAC teams at two different positions.

Senior linebacker Anthony Smith was a second-team selection. Smith, a former walk-on from Maury High, had a MEAC-high 124 tackles and was second in the MEAC with 11.3 tackles per game

Sophomore offensive lineman Kenneth Kirby, sophomore defensive lineman Nigel Chavis, senior linebacker Kyle Archie and sophomore defensive back J.T. Wahee were named to the third team. The eight All-MEAC honors are the most for NSU since 2014, when the Spartans had 10.