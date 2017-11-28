New York Giants bench QB Eli Manning, ending streak of 210 consecutive starts

NEW YORK – It appears the Eli Manning era is over in New York.

Tuesday, the Giants announced Geno Smith will start at quarterback for the team in Sunday’s game at Oakland. Manning has started 210 straight regular-season games, the second-longest streak by a quarterback in NFL history (Brett Favre, 297). Manning has started every Giants contest since Nov. 21, 2004.

According to the team, Manning was given the option of starting against the Raiders to keep the streak alive, but declined. “Coach McAdoo told me I could continue to start while Geno and Davis are given an opportunity to play,” Manning told Giants.com. “My feeling is that if you are going to play the other guys, play them. Starting just to keep the streak going and knowing you won’t finish the game and have a chance to win it is pointless to me, and it tarnishes the streak. Like I always have, I will be ready to play if and when I am needed. I will help Geno and Davis prepare to play as well as they possibly can.”

Eli Manning very emotional discussing the decision pic.twitter.com/L2rtHLtStV — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 28, 2017

Rookie QB Davis Webb is also expected to see playing time this season. New York is 2-and-9 this year – last place in the NFC East division.

I get the Giants benching Eli… if it's to play Webb now. But Geno? Add Eli to Alex Smith and Tyrod Taylor on '18 QB trade market — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) November 28, 2017

Manning, who turns 37 years old in January, has thrown just 14 touchdowns in 11 games this season. Prior to leading the Giants to an 11-and-5 record last season, Manning – a two-time Super Bowl champion, suffered through three straight losing seasons from 2013 to 2015.

Selected to four Pro Bowls, Manning’s 334 career TD passes rank third among active NFL quarterbacks.